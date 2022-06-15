Woman Cop In Bihar Pulled Out Of Moving Train In Mobile Snatching Attempt

Bihar mobile snatching: The constable suffered serious injuries, said police. (Representational)

A woman police constable was critically injured on Wednesday, after a group of snatchers pulled her out of a moving train in an attempt to snatch her mobile phone near Katihar railway station in Bihar, police said.

Aarti Kumari, the Bihar Police constable posted in Nawada, was standing close to the door with the mobile phone in hand as the train slowed down near Katihar railway station, when the snatchers tried to take away the device, a police officer said.

“As the constable resisted, the miscreants pulled her off the running train, as a result of which she suffered serious injuries,” he said.

The constable has been rushed to Katihar Medical College and Hospital, the officer said, adding, her condition is stated to be stable.

"No probe has yet been initiated as her family members have not registered a formal complaint in this regard," he said.

