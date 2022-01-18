Woman Arrested For Murdering Friend For Jewellery Near Mumbai: Police

The accused strangled the victim and fled with her ornaments, the police said (Representational)

The murder of a 58-year-old woman in Thane district's Dombivali has been solved with the arrest of her friend, the police said today.

Vijaya Bhaviskar was found murdered last morning in the apartment where she lived alone and several teams were formed to crack the case, an official said.

"We zeroed in on Bhaviskar's friend Seema Khopde, 40. On Sunday, Khopde told the victim that she would stay with her overnight. At night, Kopde, who had her eyes set on the victim's jewellery, strangled her and fled with the ornaments," said Assistant Commissioner of Police JD More.

The accused runs a small food stall in the area and has a criminal record, including cases of cheating, Mr More added.