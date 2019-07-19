Woman Allegedly Set On Fire Over Water Dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

Betul woman was allegedly set on fire over a water dispute (Representational Image)

A woman in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly set on fire over a water dispute by her in-laws.

The daughter of the survivor said, "My whole family and grandmother had set my mother on fire. We used to live together, but the property was divided. There was a dispute over water. They abused my mother, poured kerosene and set her on fire".

"A joint family had some dispute. It has come to my knowledge that there is a hand pump over which the father-in-law and brother-in-law had put locks," a police official said.

The police official said that a case has been registered against three members of the family of the woman. "We have registered a case against two brothers-in-law and father-in-law."



