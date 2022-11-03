Woman Allegedly Dies By Suicide Over Irregularities In 'Kitty Party Fund'

A 33-year-old interior designer allegedly died bysuicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. (Representational)

A 33-year-old interior designer allegedly died by suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh over reported financial irregularities in a "kitty party fund", a police official said on Thursday.

Karuna Sharma ended her life in her home in Lasudia area on Tuesday, Sub Inspector Sanjay Bishnoi said.

She left behind a note in which she has blamed some persons for troubling her over a kitty party fund dispute, he said.

"These allegations are being probed and the statements of those named are being recorded. Her husband has also told police she was being threatened. He has said the alleged dispute is worth several lakh rupees," he said.

Her death was captured in her house CCTV and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)