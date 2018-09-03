With 4 Elephants, 63 Cameras, Maharashtra City Combats Man-Eating Tigers

It was not known which among the group of four tigers had turned man-eater (Representational)

Four elephants will be deployed to trap tigers which have reportedly killed 13 persons in the last few months in the Ralegaon-Kelapur forest belt of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a senior official said on Sunday.

Deputy Conservator of Forests A Abharna said that the four elephants would arrive in Ralegaon from Madhya Pradesh in a week's time.

The official said that a tiger, a tigress and two cubs are moving about in the area for the past one-and-half years and are believed to be behind the attacks on people in villages nearby.

However, the official added, that it was not known which among the group of four tigers had turned man-eater.

Advertisement

Besides plans to deploy trained elephants, the forest department had set up 63 camera traps as well as solar lamps at various spots in the forest belt to get a sighting of the tigers, the official said.

Bhavana Gawali, Lok Sabha lawmaker from Yavatmal-Washim, demanded that the tigers be trapped quickly and the family of those who had died in attacks by the big cats be compensated.

The Shiv Sena lawmaker claimed that the presence of four quarries close to the forests and the expansion of a cement factory in the Tippeshwar-Tadoba tiger corridor was causing these man-animal conflicts.