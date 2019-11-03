Bengal Man Falls Off Train While Chasing Mobile Snatcher

Howrah: Saurabh Ghosh died shortly after he was taken to hospital (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was killed after falling from a running train while chasing a mobile phone snatcher in Uluberia station in Howrah district, GRP sources said in Sunday.

Saurabh Ghosh, who used to work in Kolkata, was going to his Jamshedpur home in Samaleswari Express on Saturday night.

He was talking on his mobile phone when the train reached Uluberia station.

One person suddenly snatched the phone and jumped out on the platform when the train started moving, the sources said.

Mr Ghosh chased the snatcher but by that time the train gathered speed and reached almost the end of the platform. He failed to keep his balance and fell.

Mr Ghosh died shortly after he was taken to hospital.

