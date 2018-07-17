Water Crosses 75 Per Cent In Nashik Dam After Heavy Rain In Maharashtra

Heavy rain in Gangapur dam has led to a significant rise in dam's water level (Representational)

Nearly half a dozen districts in North and Central Maharashtra received a good spell of rain yesterday with authorities releasing water from the Gangapur dam into the Godavari river in Nashik.



Parbhani, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nanded districts received bountiful rains.



According to the MeT department data, Parbhani received 46 mm of rainfall followed by Nashik and Sangli (western Maharashtra) at 21 mm each.



Nashik, in North Maharashtra, has been receiving heavy rains in the last two days. Incessant downpour in the catchment areas of the Gangapur dam has led to a significant rise in the dam's water level in Nashik district.



According to MeT sources here, tribal-dominated Igatpuri tehsil recorded 216 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hour (ended 8.30 this morning).



Tehsils of Peint, Trimbakeshwar and Surgana received 119.2, 88 and 73.3 mm of rainfall in the same period, they said, adding Nashik district has recorded 610 mm of rainfall.



The irrigation department released 4,716 cusec of water from the Gangapur dam, where water level has crossed the 75 per cent mark of the storage capacity, into the Godavari river this afternoon, the District Disaster Management Cell said.



The Darna dam, also in Nashik district, is filled up to 76 per cent of its storage capacity following incessant rains in its catchment areas, it said.



This led the irrigation department to release 6,602 cusec of water from the dam into the river.



