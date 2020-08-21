Watch: Wild Bear Enters Residential Area, Attacks Man In Odisha

Locals informed the forest department and an operation was underway to capture the wild animal.

In a bone-chilling video, a wild bear is seen attacking a man while locals try to rescue the person by hitting the animal with sticks. The bear then runs away leaving the man with serious injuries.

The incident occurred in a residential area of the Bhawanipatna city in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Friday. The video of the whole incident surfaced on the internet also.

Later, the locals informed the forest department and an operation was underway to capture the wild animal.

"This is happening for the second time during my tenure, first was on August 15 and then it has happened today. One tranquillising team is ready and after tranquillising it, we will leave it in the forest," Nitish Kumar, district forest officer said.

According to the forest official, the incident has happened for the second time in the area.