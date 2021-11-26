Watch: Three Leopard Cubs Found In Maharashtra Field Reunited With Mother

After the three-cubs were declared healthy, the officials helped them reunite with their mother.

Three 45-day-old leopard cubs were found in a sugarcane field in a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday.

The cubs that appeared lost and separated from their mother were found in Otur forest range of Junnar division in Pune.

The three-cubs were rescued by the Wildlife and Maharashtra Forest Department officials. The animals were medically examined by Wildlife SOS veterinarian before being released into the wild.

Each cub was carefully microchipped by a veterinarian. Visuals show animal rescue staff examining and holding them wrapped in a warm blanket.

After the three-cubs were declared healthy, the officials helped them reunite with their mother. The animals were placed in a safe box and returned to the field hoping that their mother would find them.

Visuals show the mother leopard cautiously checking the box in which the cubs were kept. The mother leopard pushed the box onto the ground and took the cubs out of the box by gently holding them in its jaws by their necks.