Watch: Fish Loot On A Busy Road After Vehicle Overturns

The incident took place on the highway near Hassaud area in Raipur.

A pickup vehicle loaded with fish overturned on a highway in Chhattisgarh's capital ​​Raipur, forcing the traffic police to stop vehicular movement at the section for over an hour.

A video of the incident showed scores of fish scattered on the busy highway near Hassaud area with many locals around them. While some were seen taking videos, others collected fish and ran away.

As soon as the police came to know about the incident, people were stopped.

With the help of some locals, the vehicle was made upright and the fish were put back and sent to Raipur.