Man, Teen Son Die Inside Well In Chhattisgarh, Electrocution Suspected: Cops

A man and his 15-year old son died after climbing down a well located in the courtyard of their house in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, with inhalation of poisonous gas or electrocution as the suspected causes of their death, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Uni village under Sipat police station area. The boy first entered the well to remove dead frogs floating on the surface of its water, they said.

The dead were identified as Kailash Das Goswami (40) and his son Anshu, said Gopal Satpathi, Station House Officer Sipat.

As per preliminary information, Goswami, a driver by profession, had recently dug a 25 feet deep well in the courtyard of his house.

On Monday, electricity went off at his house despite it being repaired due to some technical problem, following which his son fetched water from the well using a rope-tied bucket, he said.

On sensing a foul smell emanating from inside well, his son checked and found some dead frogs on the surface of the water. He then entered the well to retrieve them. When he did not come out, his father checked the well and found his son struggling for help, following which he jumped inside the water body, he said.

After the duo did not come out, Goswami's wife shouted for help. On hearing her screams, neighbours and other relatives reached there and informed the police, he said.

The police personnel with the help of villagers fished out the bodies using bamboo sticks and ropes and sent them for post-mortem, he said.

"The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained as the post-mortem report is awaited. Prima facie, they died after inhaling poisonous gas or due to electrocution," the SHO said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he added.

