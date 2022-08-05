'Please Save Me': Techie's SOS Video Emerges In Probe Into Her Death

The 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Noida on Tuesday.

"Please save me," a techie, distraught and in tears, is heard asking a friend for help in a video that has become part of police's investigation into her death in Noida near Delhi earlier this week. The 26-year-old woman, who was working for a leading MNC, was found dead in a hotel room in Noida on Tuesday. While the police said that it appeared to be death by suicide, a case of rape and murder has been filed based on her family's complaint.

Three people, including two women, have been detained and are being questioned for more details in connection with the case.

The video was reportedly sent by the woman to a friend on Monday morning, a day before her death. In the video, she mentioned the name of a third person who is reportedly a common friend, alleging that he was harming her (woh bahut galat kar rha h mere saath). The third person, a computer operator at a police station in Noida, is on the run. A police team has been formed to arrest him.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem. Officials have told NDTV all aspects are being investigated.

While it appeared to be a case of suicide, an FIR was lodged under IPC sections of rape and murder at the local Phase-3 police station over a complaint by the woman's family, a police spokesperson said.

"From the investigation till now, the online booking was done by the deceased woman herself and according to the CCTV footage of the hotel, she had arrived alone at the hotel on August 1," the spokesperson said.

She was friends with a person, who was working in the same company, but for past some days there was a rift between them, a official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"On Monday morning a video/audio was sent by the deceased to this friend, in which she mentioned the name of a third person who was friends with both of them. This third person worked as a computer operator at the Noida Sector 49 police station," the official added.

The police said the post-mortem report of the woman showed the cause of death has been found to be "asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem hanging".

"The colleague of the woman has been taken into custody and being interrogated. The other two persons who worked in the same company are also being questioned," the official said.

"As for the computer operator, a police team has been formed to take him also into custody for investigation," the spokesperson added.

The police said the CCTV footage of the entire incident, WhatsApp chat, post-mortem report and all other points are being investigated thoroughly.

With inputs from PTI