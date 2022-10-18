Video: Madhya Pradesh Boy Dangled From Well On Mobile Theft Suspicion

In the viral video, the boy was heard reiterating that he didn't steal any mobile phone.

A 12-year-old boy was dangled down a well on the suspicion of mobile theft in Madhya Pradesh. Clinging on to the sides of a well in a viral video, the boy was heard claiming his innocence and begging for his life as a man holding him precariously threatened to drop him down.

The boy was heard reiterating that he didn't steal any mobile phone but the claims fell to deaf ears, in the video shot in Atkhona village of Chhatarpur district. The accused held one of his hands in a dangerous manner that could have led to the boy's death by drowning.

The accused was arrested after the police filed a case against him for culpable homicide and under SC/ST Act, said Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma.

The action came after a 14-year-old boy, who shot the video, informed the victim's parents and they approached the police. The boy claimed that filming the incident landed him in trouble as the police summoned him to the outpost and thrashed him for allegedly complicating the matter.

An official told him the matter could have resolved if the video was not shot, the boy claimed. However, Lavkush Nagar police station in-charge Hemant Nayak has denied the boy's claim.