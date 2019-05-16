Uttarakhand Girl Allegedly Arrested For Murdering Mother, Found Dead

Vinita Chauhan was arrested last month by the Haridwar police on charges of murdering her mother in the Kankhal area of the district.

Cities | | Updated: May 16, 2019 23:10 IST
Girl was depressed, despite messages being sent, her father refused to meet her: Cops (Representational)


Dehradun: 

A teenaged girl, who was recently arrested for allegedly murdering her mother, was found dead at a rehabilitation centre in Uttarakhand, the police said today.

Vinita Chauhan was arrested last month by the Haridwar police on charges of murdering her mother in the Kankhal area of the district.

Chauhan was found lying unconscious in the bathroom of the girls rehabilitation centre on Wednesday night. She was rushed to the government Doon hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The police said that the girl was depressed. Her father had refused to meet her despite several messages being sent, they added. 

Usha Negi, chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, told the media that the girl was mentally disturbed after she lost her mother and was worried about her two siblings.



