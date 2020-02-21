Woman Allegedly Raped By Brother With Father's Help In Mathura: Police

The woman's father and brother have been arrested following a complaint filed by her on Thursday, the police said.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, the police officer said (Representational)

Mathura:

A woman has alleged that she was raped by her brother and that her father and sister-in-law were in cahoots with him, police said on Friday.

The woman is married but has been living in her parental house in Raya town of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district following a marital discord.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Singh Chauhan, the 26-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by her brother and that her "father sister-in-law helped him in committing the heinous crime".

The woman has been sent for medical examination, the police officer said.

