Uttar Pradesh To Ensure Security To Theatres Showing 'Padmaavat'

Siddharth Nath Singh the law and order situation in the state has improved since the Bharatiya Janata Party took power last year.

Cities | | Updated: January 24, 2018 17:42 IST
Padmaavat is all set to release on Thursday after a long delay

New Delhi:  The Uttar Pradesh government will ensure safety to theatres running the much-awaited movie "Padmaavat", Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Wednesday.

"We will ensure safety to the theatres and take stern action against those taking law and order into their hands," Mr Singh, who is also the government spokesman, told IANS.

He said the law and order situation in the state has improved since the Bharatiya Janata Party took power last year. "Now there is no more 'jungleraj' and people feel safe," he said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", which is facing the ire of the Rajput community, is set to release on Thursday. Rajput leaders claims it distorts history.

