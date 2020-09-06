Man Murdered By Trio After Consuming Alcohol In UP, 2 Arrested: Police

A hunt is on to find the accused, police said. (Representational)

Two people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur for reportedly killing a 35-year-old man by cutting his neck, police said on Sunday.

"An argument broke out between Rajveer (35) and Prem Patwa, Amit and Saurabh Saxena after consuming alcohol on Saturday night. Rajveer was then attacked by the trio with a sharp-edged weapon," Pradeep Sherawat, SHO, Jaitipur Police Station said.

Prem and Amit have been arrested in this connection, he said, adding that a hunt is on to find Saurabh Saxena.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.