4 Arrested For Smuggling Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore: UP Police

The connection of the arrested smugglers is being probed, police said. (Representational)

Four drug smugglers, including a woman, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and drugs worth Rs 1 crore was seized from them, police said today.

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mr S Channapa told PTI that under the campaign being run against drug smugglers in Saharanpur, police station Qutubsher arrested the accused, identified as Sameer, Mobin and Suhail.

The woman, identified as Maharaj, a resident of Shahjahanpur, was arrested when she was in a Swift car which had a fake number plate, he said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police said that 700 grams of illegal smack was recovered from their possession.

The value of the drugs recovered is worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, he said.

Mr Channapa said the police is probing the connection of these smugglers and their criminal history is also being checked.

A case has been registered against them in Qutubsher police station.

Mr Channapa also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 to the police team that carried out this operation.