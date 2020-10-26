Man Killed Minor Daughter, Tried To Pin It On 3 Others, Arrested: UP Cops

The three men accused of her murder have been in jail since last week (Representational)

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district has been arrested for murdering his 16-year-old daughter as he didn't approve of her relationship with a local youth, police said. The father had accused three men, including her boyfriend, of harassing and killing her, but confessed to committing the crime later, they added.

The three men accused of her murder have been in jail since last week.

The minor's father had alleged the girl was coming from her college when the men sexually harassed her. To avenge her retaliation, they shot her dead after barging into his house later, he had said.

The police arrested the men swiftly. However, during investigation, their phone details revealed they were somewhere else when the incident took place.

"A person can't be at two places at the same time. We took the father into custody and during interrogation, he confessed. Police have also recovered the murder weapon - a country-made pistol - from him," A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General of Police, Agra Zone, said.

Police said the father told them that the girl used to talk to one of the men on phone which he didn't appreciate.

"I had a heated exchange with my daughter that night. I shot her in a fit of rage," the father told reporters.

The police are planning to withdraw cases against the three men.

"The mother of an innocent son in jail always remains in pain...We want protection for our family. Today, my son has been implicated in this case, tomorrow some other case might come up," the mother of one of the three men said.