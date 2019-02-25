3 Killed As Trucks Rams Into House In Uttar Pradesh

The speeding truck, which was on its way to Allahabad from Azamgarh, lost control and rammed into a house

Cities | | Updated: February 25, 2019 15:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3 Killed As Trucks Rams Into House In Uttar Pradesh

Five others present in the house were injured and admitted to a hospital (Representational)


Jaunpur (UP): 

Three persons were killed and five others injured when a truck rammed into a house in Mundgrabadshahpur area here, the police said Monday.

The speeding truck, which was on its way to Allahabad from Azamgarh, lost control and rammed into a house, killing Shahikala, 40, her daughter Sandhya, 12, and Rani, 5, on Sunday night, Additional SP (City) Anil Kumar Pandey said.

Five others present in the house were injured and admitted to a hospital, the ASP said, adding three of them are stated to be serious.

The truck driver fled from the scene, the ASP added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttar PradeshJaunpur

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AR RahmanGaurav DuttPriya RamaniLive TVPervez MusharrafNirmala SitharamanHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HChennai FireKulgam EncounterImran KhanNokia 9Oscar 2019HuaweiSony Xperia 1

................................ Advertisement ................................