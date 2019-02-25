3 Killed As Trucks Rams Into House In Uttar Pradesh

Five others present in the house were injured and admitted to a hospital (Representational)

Three persons were killed and five others injured when a truck rammed into a house in Mundgrabadshahpur area here, the police said Monday.

The speeding truck, which was on its way to Allahabad from Azamgarh, lost control and rammed into a house, killing Shahikala, 40, her daughter Sandhya, 12, and Rani, 5, on Sunday night, Additional SP (City) Anil Kumar Pandey said.

Five others present in the house were injured and admitted to a hospital, the ASP said, adding three of them are stated to be serious.

The truck driver fled from the scene, the ASP added.