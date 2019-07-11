UP Conductor Allegedly Asks Woman To Get Off Bus After Husband Dies Midway

The conductor of the bus allegedly snatched away woman's journey ticket to erase any proof.

The conductor of an Uttar Pradesh State Transport bus allegedly asked a woman to get off the bus after her husband died in the middle of the journey.

The couple was travelling from Bahraich to Lucknow to visit their relatives when the man's health deteriorated and he suddenly died. The woman alleged that she was dropped near Barabanki's Ramnagar crossing and was asked to take the body.

The conductor of the bus allegedly asked the woman to de-board the bus and even snatched away her journey ticket to erase any proof.

Some people around the area noted the bus number - UP 40T 5510 - as it sped off.

"The issue was not in my knowledge but has now been brought to my attention. We will investigate the issue and take appropriate action against the driver and the conductor," Barabanki depot in-charge Manoj Kumar said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.