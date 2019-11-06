UP Cop Plays Reed Pipe To Rescue Snake From Police Station. Watch Video

An Uttar Pradesh police official plays musical instrument to help in snake rescue.

A policeman was caught on camera playing a reed pipe to rescue a snake which had crawled inside a police station in Bijnor.

After the police officials spotted the reptile inside the station, they called the snake charmers to rescue it. While the snake charmers were trying to get hold of the snake, the cop, to everyone's surprise, started playing the “pungi”, a musical instrument with a globular mouthpiece.



In the video, the officer dressed in khakhi pants and shirt can be seen playing the musical instrument with full energy without taking any pause.

#WATCH: A policeman plays snake charmer's flute during rescue of a snake which had entered Himpurdeep Police Station in Bijnor. (5.11.2019) pic.twitter.com/yBvrH6l6wp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2019

A couple of other cops were seen filming the incident in the video.

