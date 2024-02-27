6 Dead Including 2 Children, Several Injured In UP Road Accident

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are under treatment, police said.

Six people, including two children, died and several others were injured in an accident between two cars and a pickup truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia area, police said.

According to the police official, the incident happened at around 3-3:30 am.

"Six people, including two children, died and several others were injured in an accident between two cars and a pickup truck at around 3-3:30 am under Ballia's Bairiya police station area. The victims were returning from a function," Ballia SP, Dev Ranjan Verma, said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are under treatment, police said.

Further details are awaited.

