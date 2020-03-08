Upset Over Not Having Son, Woman Commits Suicide In Rajasthan: Police

The woman's body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem (Representational)

Depressed for not having a son, a 33-year old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a residential building in Rajasthan's Alwar, police said on Sunday.

Meena Bai lived on the second floor of the building with her husband and two daughters, police said, adding that she bolted them inside in their flat before taking the extreme step.

"Primary investigation revealed that she was under depression as she had no son. The body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem," police said, adding, that the matter was being probed further.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)