Upset Over Boyfriend's Refusal To Marry, UP Woman Climbs Water Tank

A woman allegedly upset after her boyfriend refused to marry her climbed a water tank in Kaushambi district on Saturday, officials said, adding that the police managed to bring her down safely following about an hour of persuasion.

Police said that the incident occurred in Makhaupur village under Pipri police station area. The 23-year-old woman, who hails from a village under the Sarai Akil police station area, climbed a water tank currently under construction near the village secretariat.

According to the police, the woman had been in a relationship for several years with a 26-year-old man from another village in the Sarai Akil police station area. The woman alleges that her boyfriend is now refusing to marry her, which prompted her to climb the water tank.

Upon learning of the incident, villagers gathered at the scene. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prerna Gautam and Circle Officer (CO) Shivank Singh arrived at the location along with a police contingent.

The Circle Officer said that officials and police personnel engaged with the woman, attempting to persuade her to come down. After about an hour of efforts to convince her, female constables successfully brought her down from the tank safely.

He added that the woman's family members were informed and called to the site, and she was subsequently handed over to them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)