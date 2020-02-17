Madhya Pradesh: Upset For Not Having Son, Woman Kills 2-Year-Old Daughter

The accused, Manju Singh (26), gave birth to the baby girl on February 12. (Representational)

A woman allegedly killed her two-day-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district after being upset over not having a son, police said on Monday.

Later, after reaching her parents'' home in Ama Khoria village, the woman hit the newborn on her head and stomach with a sickle on Friday, Mohan Badodia police station in- charge Uday Singh Alawa said.

The child, who was grievously injured, was initially admitted to Shajapur district hospital and later referred to the government-run M Y Hospital in Indore where she died the same day, Uday Singh Alawa said.

The woman, in her statement to police, said she wanted a boy and was upset after delivering the girl child, he said, adding that the accused already has a daughter.

The woman was arrested on Saturday and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections.