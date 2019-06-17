UP Woman Puts Chilli Powder On Privates Of Boys Suspected Of Abusing Girl

Police have registered a case against the woman under POCSO Act.

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly torturing four minor boys by putting chilli powder in their private parts.

The incident took place in the Khair area of the city on Sunday afternoon when the boys, aged six-eight years, were playing with the accused's grand-daughter. Suspecting that her grand-daughter was being sexually abused by the boys, Munni Devi called them inside her house and put chilli powder in their private parts.

As the boys started screaming, the neighbours informed the police. On medical examination doctors confirmed injuries on their private parts. The victims later told reporters they had no clue why the woman did so.

Khair Circle Officer Sanjeev Dixit said a case had been registered against the woman under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

