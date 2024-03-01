UP Woman Dies After Being Administered Wrong Injection: Cops

Police have registered a case against Avneesh and his aides Priyanka and Ajay (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman died allegedly after being given an injection by a quack here, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Manoj Awasthi said after Aasma complained of stomach pain on Thursday night, her family took her to a local clinic for treatment.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's family, when the pain did not subside, a quack administered her an injection following which her condition deteriorated and she died after some time, he said.

Police have registered a case against Avneesh and his aides Priyanka and Ajay, who are missing, under the Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence), Additional SP (rural) Awasthi said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Gautam said, "We have sent a team of officers to the spot to investigate the matter. Along with closing the quack's clinic, legal action will also be taken after receiving the investigation report." The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the official said.

