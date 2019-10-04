UP Woman Burnt Alive Allegedly By Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry: Police

Victim was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. (Representational)

A woman was allegedly burnt to death over dowry in Muzaffarnagar's Saidham Colony, police said on Friday.

The victim identified as Sugna was rushed to a hospital on Thursday evening where she was declared brought dead, said a police official.

A case has been registered against four people including victim's husband Arun Kumar, said police official Sameypal Atri.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the woman was burnt to death by her in-laws who were harassing her over dowry since her marriage to Kumar one-and-half-years ago.

