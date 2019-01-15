UP Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide After Gangrape Accused Get Clean Chit

Two investigating officers have been suspended following the woman's suicide.

A woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday by hanging herself from the ceiling of her home in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda after two of her alleged rapists were given a clean chit by the police.

The woman had registered a complaint of rape against two men of her village in August last year. The case was initially investigated by the local police and then handed over to the crime branch.

Police officer RP Singh said the two investigating officers have been suspended following the suicide.

"We have received the information about the woman's suicide. Both the investigating officers have been suspended. We will ensure that the accused are punished," he added.

The woman's husband said the two men not only raped her but also allegedly filmed the act.

"She was shattered when the police gave them a clean chit," he said.