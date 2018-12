The matter was reported to the police by their neighbours. (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging from the ceiling of their home on Sunday in the Fatehabad police station area, around 30 km from Agra, police said.

The woman's mother-in-law and sister-in-law returned home from the fields and found the woman and her children hanging from the ceiling of their home, police said.

The matter was reported to the police by their neighbours.

According to the police, the woman's husband and father-in-law were missing.