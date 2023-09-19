UP Teen Dies By Suicide After Being Thrased By School Teachers: Cops

The victim's father said his son was a student of Class 7. (Representational) (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in a village here on Monday after being thrashed by two teachers at his school, police said.

Danveer's body was found hanging in a room of his house in Kel village in the Gunnaur area here, they added.

In his complaint to the police, Danveer's father Bhure Singh said his son was studying in Class 7 at Haribaba Adarsh Public School in the village.

Mr Singh alleged that Danveer's teachers Dharamveer and Hemant beat him up at school, after which his son committed suicide out of anger, the police said.

Based on the complaint of the victim's father, a case has been registered against the two teachers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been launched.

