UP Police Offer Cash Reward For Information On Islamic Sect Members

Police have quarantined 33 Jamaat members in UP's Azamgarh (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh police have announced a cash reward Rs 5,000 for those with information about Tablighi Jamaat members who are yet to report to the authorities in Azamgarh, police said on Saturday.

The Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month defying social distancing protocol imposed by the government to combat coronavirus.

The police have so far quarantined 33 Jamaat members who were staying in various mosques, madrassas and homes in Azamgarh.

"The Jamaat members are still hiding. We have made an appeal to them that if they come up and appear before the authorities, no action will be initiated against them," Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said.

"But, if the information about them comes to us through another source, strict action will be initiated against them," he said.

Mr Singh said those informing the police about the Tablighi Jamaat members will be given a cash reward of Rs 5,000 and their identity will be kept a secret.

Azamgarh has so far recorded four coronavirus cases, with all of these linked to the Tablighi Jamaat members.

District Magistrate NP Singh said the Mubarakpur region of Azamgarh has been declared a hotspot, and it has been sealed.

"Four COVID-19 patients have been found here though the second test of the three patients has come negative. The sanitisation of Mubarakpur is going on," he said.