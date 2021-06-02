UP Man Kills Wife For Not Serving Salad At Dinner, Arrested: Police

The couple's son is still recovering at a hospital, the police said (Representational)

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district today - two days after he killed his wife and critically injured his son allegedly for not being served salad with his meal, the police said.

The accused, Murli Singh, was caught by a police team after he was found hiding in a jungle, they said.

The man murdered his wife during dinner at the couple's house on Monday night, the police said.

Singh attacked his wife Sudesh with a spade and their 20-year-old son Ajay, who sustained serious injuries while trying to save his mother, they said.

The accused had escaped from the spot soon after the incident. The police had registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for "murder" and "attempt to murder" against Murli Singh, police officer Nem Chand said.

The couple's son is still recovering at a hospital, the police said.