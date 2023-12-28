Woman Stabs Husband With Scissors In Eye After He Asks For Her Phone

A woman stabbed her husband in the eye when he asked for her mobile phone (Representational)

A woman allegedly stabbed her husband in the eye with a pair of scissors when he asked her for her mobile phone to listen to songs on a social media platform.

Giving information about the incident, Saviratna Gautam said Ankit has filed a complaint against his wife Priyanka regarding the incident. The police has registered a case against the accused and started investigation, an officer said.

The officer said that Ankit had asked Priyanka for her mobile phone to listen to songs on YouTube. She refused to give the mobile saying that he should listen to the songs on his mobile. There was an argument between the two on this matter, after which Priyanka allegedly stabbed Ankit in the eye.

Ankit's family has admitted him to a nearby community health centre. The station in-charge said that further action will be taken following investigations.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)