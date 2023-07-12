UP Man Arrested For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter

The girl was allegedly raped on Sunday night. (Representational)

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in this district, police said.

The girl was allegedly raped on Sunday night.

She lodged a complaint at the Mau police station on Monday alleging that her 38-year-old father raped her in an inebriated state, Additional Superintendent of Police Chakrapani Tripathi said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Tuesday, the Additional SP said.

He said the rape survivor's mother had left her husband a few years ago and the teenage girl was living with her father and younger brother.

Police said the girl's statement has been recorded and her medical examination conducted.

