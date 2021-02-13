UP Man, 2 Others Kill 2-Year-Old Toddler Over Superstitious Beliefs: Police

The police have registered a case in the matter (Representational)

Three people have been taken into custody for their alleged role in the murder of their two-year-old nephew over superstitious beliefs, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Shiva was playing outside his house in Uttar Pradesh's Hasanpur village on Friday evening when one of the accused took the toddler to her house. He was later allegedly killed by the accused Ramsurat, his wife and daughter.

The accused then hid the body in a wheat flour container, they said.

Gyan Singh, the boy's father, claimed that his brother and sister-in-law were behind the incident, the police said.

"Ramsurat told the police that he suspected Gyan Singh and his wife killed his one-and-half-year-old grandson six months ago with the help of black magic. The incident had created rift between the brothers," police officer Pradeep Kumar Rai said.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of Gyan Singh, he said.

