UP Journalist, Brother Shot Dead In Fight Between 2 Families: Police

A relative of the journalist has claimed that the accused belong to a family that runs a liquor business.

A journalist and his brother were allegedly shot dead during a fight between two families in Madhonagar area of UP's Saharanpur district on Sunday, police said.

The dead journalist has been identified as Ashish, who worked for a Hindi daily. His brother's name was Ashutosh.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said, "As per the information we have, two families living opposite each other got involved in a quarrel regarding throwing of cow dung. After a while, they started fighting with sticks. Some person believed to be from the other family shot Ashish and his brother."

He added, "Both were admitted to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries. We are conducting further investigation in the matter."

A relative of the journalist has claimed that the accused belong to a family that runs a liquor business.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the family of those killed in the alleged incident.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.