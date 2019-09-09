UP Journalist Arrested Over Photo Of Children Cleaning School Floor

Authorities have assured no injustice will be done to the journalist. (Representational)

A week after a journalist was arrested over a video showing children mopping the floor of their school in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, the local administration has ordered a probe.

Local journalist Santosh Jaiswal was arrested in Azamgarh last week after he took photos of children mopping the floor of the Oodpur Primary School and called up police," his colleague Sudhir Singh said. He was arrested on false charges of extortion and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.

Azamgarh District Magistrate NP Singh said no injustice will be done to the journalist. "We are looking into the matter. We assure that no injustice will be done to him," he said, ordering a probe into the matter.

Mr Singh said that after the journalist's call, the police reached the school and took him and the school principal Radhe Shyam Yadav to the police station.

The school principal filed a complaint against the journalist. He told the police that Santosh Jaiswal often visited the school, misbehaved with teachers and students and persuaded them to subscribe to his newspaper.

Mr Yadav also alleged that Santosh Jaiswal came to his school and ordered some students to mop the floor so he could take pictures. He fled the school premises after the principal objected and later demanded money from him.

