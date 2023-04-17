UP Hospital Sealed After Patient Dies Due To Anaesthesia Overdose

A report cited an overdose of anaesthesia as the cause of the patient's death. (representational)

An FIR has been registered against a doctor of a private hospital here and other staff members following the death of a young man allegedly due to overdose of anaesthesia for surgery, police said on Monday.

Based on the instructions of District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi, the registration of the hospital has been suspended and its director slapped with a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh, while authorities have also sealed the medical facility.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Santosh Kumar Chak said Vinay Tiwari, resident of Aurai, had gone to the private hospital in Ram Raipur on November 30 last year with the complaint of stomach pain and the director of the hospital, Dr Ganesh Yadav, and his wife, Dr Sushila Yadav, asked him to undergo an operation saying that he was suffering from appendicitis.

Mr Tiwari was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors and was sedated before the operation and soon the doctors realized that there had been an overdose of anaesthesia so they decided not to go ahead with the planned surgery.

With his condition worsening, the doctors asked Mr Tiwari's family to take him, the CMO said, adding that when the family saw him, he had already died. His relatives created a ruckus in the hospital, accusing the doctors of negligence.

The CMO said on the instructions of the DM, a team of three doctors was asked to investigate the cause of death. The report cited an overdose of anaesthesia as the cause of death.

Action is being taken against Dr Ganesh Yadav and other staff members by registering a case under Indian Penal Code section 304-A (death by negligence in treatment), the CMO said.

