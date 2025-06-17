9-Year-Old Dies After Anaesthesia For A Dental Procedure: What Leads To Anaesthesia Related Death?

Silvanna Moreno, a 9-year-old girl died hours after receiving anaesthesia for a dental procedure at a San Diego clinic on March 18. A report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office mentioned the cause of death to be "Methemoglobinemia in the setting of recent nitrous oxide administration."

The procedure took place on March 18 at Dreamtime Dentistry in Vista.

Silvanna Moreno underwent dental surgery with anaesthesia in Vista and was then moved to a recovery room. After that, she was released from the facility. She fell asleep during her ride home. When she got home, she continued to sleep and was moved into her bed.

"The family checked on her throughout the day to later find her unresponsive in bed and called 911 for emergency services assistance. Responding paramedics contacted the decedent and provided lifesaving measures while transporting her to the Rady Children's Hospital Emergency Department. Upon her arrival, medical staff assumed the provision of lifesaving measures to no avail with death being pronounced," said the report.

What is Methemoglobinemia?

Methemoglobinemia is a rare blood disorder in which too little oxygen is delivered to cells. This condition affects how red blood cells provide oxygen to cells and tissues. Some individuals inherit this condition, while others develop it after using certain medications, recreational drugs, or toxins.

What are the symptoms of methemoglobinemia?

Symptoms of methemoglobinemia may vary depending on the type. Some of the common symptoms include:

Bluish colour of the skin, especially the lips and fingers

Brown coloured blood

Symptoms might get serious as methemoglobin levels increase. These include:

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Rapid heart rate

Fatigue

Confusion

Loss of consciousness

Anaesthesia and methemoglobinemia

Drugs used in anaesthesia can sometimes cause methemoglobinemia, particularly, benzocaine, prilocaine, or even lidocaine in high doses. Babies, people with genetic susceptibility, or those getting large doses during surgery or dental work are at a higher risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.