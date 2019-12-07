UP Girl Allegedly Raped By 4 Teens Who Shared Video Online

All four accused were arrested within two hours of receiving complaint, cops said (Representational)

Four teens have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly raping a minor girl in Bulandshahr and filming the heinous crime which later went viral.

"A person had informed the Pahasu police station that three people from his family had raped his niece on December 3. All accused and the minor are all from the same family. Another youth made the video of the incident that went viral a couple of days after it took place," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said on Friday.

The incident took place when the girl had gone to the fields to pluck vegetables for her home on December 3. The three accused, finding her alone, had allegedly taken her captive and gang-raped her.

Taking prompt action, the police arrested all the four accused within hours of receiving the complaint.

"We arrested all the four accused within two hours of receiving the complaint. All the accused themselves turned out to be minors," Mr Singh said.

Further investigation is underway.