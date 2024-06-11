UP Couple Dupes People Of Rs 400 Crore, Flees

Several police teams have been constituted to trace the couple.

A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has duped students, traders, lawyers, housewives, and others of around Rs 400 crore and fled, police officials said.

The couple lured people into investing in properties and absconded with the money.

An FIR has been registered against the director of Niharika Ventures, Abhishek Dwivedi, his wife Niharika, and his father Om Prakash.

Victims of the fraud said that the accused formed a company two years ago and offered returns on investments in the real estate business.

The investors were enticed with properties in different areas of the district.

Over two years, more than 200 people invested in the company and even encouraged friends and relatives to invest.

Police officials said that so far, 221 fraud victims have come forward.

An FIR has been registered for duping them of Rs 400 crore.

