UP Cop Drags Differently-Abled Man, Pushes Him To Ground, Suspended

A police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj has been suspended and a probe initiated against him after he was seen misbehaving with a differently-abled man.

The video of the incident that has been widely shared on social media shows the constable slapping the differently-abled man at the back of the head and pushing him to the ground at a police station in Kannauj. Other policemen present at the police post do not react to the constable's misbehaviour.

The differently-abled man, who drives an e-rickshaw, said that constable abused and assaulted him for picking up passengers by the side of a road.

The constable, however, claimed that the differently-abled man misbehaved when he asked him to move to the side of the road to pick up passengers and also abused him.

The Kannauj district SP Amarendra Pratap Singh initially said that the constable has been removed from duty and an enquiry has been ordered over the incident. Mr Singh added that police officers are trained to control themselves and not misbehave with the public even if there is provocation. Later in the night, the constable's suspension was announced from the Kannauj police's twitter handle.

"Strict action was taken by the accused following the report of Inspector Saurikh, incharge of police station where the unfortunate incident to the person with a disability took place. The accused accused of abusing Divyang was suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered against him," the Kannauj police tweeted.