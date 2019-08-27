UP Cop Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Blocks Road

The Sub-Inspector died from a gunshot injury in Kasganj on Sunday. (Representational)

The Mathura-Baldeo road was blocked on Monday by family members of a sub-inspector who died under mysterious circumstances in Kasganj district.

"The blockade was lifted on the assurance of an inquiry from officials outside Kasganj district," Mahaban SDM Hanuman Prasad Maurya said.

Sub-Inspector Devi Singh, a resident of Lohban village in Mathura, was posted at the Dariya Ganj police post of Kasganj.

He died from a gunshot injury in Kasganj on Sunday, Mahaban SDM Maurya said, adding that his body was brought to his native village on Monday.

