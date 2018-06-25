Prison Immate Admitted To Hospital For Abdominal Pains Dies The prisoner identified as one Abdul Latif Khan of Jamdhar village, had complained of severe abdominal pain on Saturday, the police said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Abdul Latif Khan, the inmate, was arrested in connection with a land dispute. (Representational) Jajpur,Odisha: A 55-year-old under undertrial prisoner (UTP) of a sub-jail in Odisha's Jajpur died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said.



The prisoner, Abdul Latif Khan of Jamdhar village, had complained of severe abdominal pain on Saturday, the police said. He was initially attended by the Jajpur sub-jail doctor and later rushed to the district headquarters hospital on Saturday.He was subsequently shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.



He died at the hospital last evening, said Jajpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Prasant Kumar Mallha. Khan was arrested by Jajpur Sadar police in connection with a land-related dispute on June 19 and forwarded to the court on June 20.



He was remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.



