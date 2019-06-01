Two Missing Boys Found Dead Inside Wooden Box In Andhra School

The two boys went missing on May 26. (Representational)

Two missing boys were found dead inside a wooden box in a school building in Chinnayyapalem village, the police said today.

The two boys who died have been identified as B Prasant Kumar (11) and CH Kartik (9). They came to spend summer vacation at their grandparents' house.

"Both the boys went missing on May 26 and on the same day family members complained at Jaddangi Police Station. A missing case was filed and the investigation was underway," Jaddangi Police station official T Gopi Narendra Prasad explained.

"Meanwhile, today when some children were playing cricket on school premises. A ball was shot into one of the rooms and then a boy went to get the ball. He found water oozing from a wooden box and a foul smell coming from there. The boy informed the matter to the villagers. Villagers opened the box to find dead bodies of the children," said the police inspector.

"Rajavommangi Circle Inspector B Rajarao, Sub Inspector B Vinod, Tahsildar K Srinivas reached the spot and reviewed the situation. Locals are of the opinion that the children might be trapped inside the box while playing and might have died out of suffocation," Mr Prasad further said.

"Tahsildar K Srinivas tried to take the bodies to Addateegala town for post mortem, but in vain. So, measures were taken to hold post mortem on the spot," he added.