Missing Boy's Body Found In Drain In Delhi, Died Due To Drowning: Police

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem: Police

The body of a four-and-a-half year-old boy, who went missing four days ago, was recovered from a drain in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Monday, the police said.

No external injury was found on the body and a post-mortem report stated that the boy died due to drowning, according to the police.

However, the family and relatives of the child staged a demonstration after placing the body on a road, alleging police delay in the investigation.

The demonstration led to traffic congestion in the area but the crowd dispersed later after an appeal by police.

The child went missing last Thursday and a case was registered the next day. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police added.