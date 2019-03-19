Two Men Charged For Allegedly Assaulting Security Guard In Greater Noida

According to the private security agency, the guard had not violated any guideline

Two men have been charged in Greater Noida on Monday after they allegedly assaulted a private agency's security guard, who had stopped them for enquiry before entering a high-rise residential building, the police said.

The accused, Sonu and Monu, had arrived in a car at Eros Sampoornam society in Greater Noida west Sunday evening to visit their relative living in the building, they said.

"The security guard, Bhikari Singh, had stopped them at the entrance gate of the society to enquire their identity. This apparently agitated the visitors, who even intimidated the guard," a police official said.

"Later, when the duo left the building after about an hour they called in three-four people who reached the spot on motorcycles and started thrashing the guard," he said, citing the complaint.

One of the accused hit Mr Singh with an iron chair, leaving him bleeding profusely and then all of them fled from the spot, the official said, adding that the guard was rushed to a nearby hospital by his colleagues.

On Monday, the guard approached the police and an FIR was registered at the local police station.

Bisrakh SHO Manoj Kumar Pathak said the police are on the lookout for the accused.

"An FIR has been registered and searches are underway to arrest the accused. Even the relatives whom the accused had come to meet have absconded but searches are underway," Mr Pathak told news agency PTI.

According to the private security agency, the guard had not violated any guideline. "Singh was only following the mandatory checks and was following the normal security procedures," an official said.

