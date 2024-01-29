Greater Noida Society Guards Thrash Residents After An Argument

Videos of the episode also surfaced on social media

Three private security guards at a group housing complex in Greater Noida West were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting some society residents after an argument between them, police said.

An argument broke out between the two sides over the guards not allowing entry to a delivery person who had reached the Amrapali Leisure Park Society in the Techzone 4 area under Bisrakh police station limits late on Sunday.

Videos of the episode also surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the security guards assaulting the residents. Some who were making videos of the incident were also attacked by the guards.

According to locals, the delivery person had to deliver an item but the society resident who placed the order did not have a particular app used by society residents to approve entry for visitors and an argument ensued because of it.

"When I reached the main gate of the society then the security guards assaulted me badly. While assaulting me they said 'You don't pay maintenance charge (of the society) and when we have stopped a delivery boy, you have come here in support of women (apparently to whom the order was to be delivered)," Society resident Abnish Kumar, 40, alleged in his complaint to the police.

Kumar, who works in a private company, further alleged that the guards were emboldened in their act due to patronage by the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) of the society.

He added that the proof of the assault can be found in the CCTV.

In a statement, the ad hoc AOA of the society said it has decided that the services of the security agency concerned will be terminated.

“Additionally it has come to light that some people are deliberately blaming the AOA for this episode. We want to clarify that we had no role in this and this was purely an issue between a resident and the security guards," the statement read.

The statement added that those blaming it for the incident are expressing "frustration" because they could not become part of the AOA.

Meanwhile, the police said in a statement, "The three security guards who attacked and assaulted the delivery boy and the society resident have been arrested." Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out by the local Bisrakh police station officials, it added.